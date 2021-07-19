We've got a very soupy and humid airmass in place to start our workweek with rain already making its presence felt across the area.
Keep the rain gear close by as the coverage of showers and storms will be high for today and tonight. A stalled front north of us will keep coverage of rain way above average for today and tomorrow. We'll see periodic rain and storms for the beginning of this week with rain coverage around 70-80% to start the week, but we'll see coverage of rain dropping greatly by the time we head into the weekend. Weekend rain coverage will be in the 30-40% range. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s each day this week with morning temps in the mid to low 70s.
In the Tropics, thankfully things are still quiet for now.
