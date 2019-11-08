Happy Friday, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with your forecast on this Friday.
The NWS has confirmed that a weak EF0 tornado did touchdown briefly near the Mobile State Docks yesterday. This tornado had winds of 55-65 mph and was on the ground for four tenths of a mile, primarily from near Telegraph Road to near Threemile creek and its intersection with the Mobile River. The minimal damage included a small tree that was snapped, a downed power line, and insulation from a building that was blown out. The circulation was likely only on the ground for approximately two minutes.
A sunny but chilly day across the Gulf Coast, with temperatures today only reaching the upper-50’s. Temperatures tonight dropping down into the lower-40’s, possibly even the upper-30’s in the inland spots, with mostly clear skies.
Tomorrow walking out the door, expect a chilly start with temperatures in the near 50. Skies will stay mostly clear during the day, with temperatures getting into the mid-60’s. Sunday looks the same, but high temperatures nearing 70.
Rain chances return late Monday night, ahead of a cold front. These percentages increase heading into Tuesday, when afternoon temperatures will drop into the lower-50’s as part of a cold front. We could possibly see our first freeze Tuesday night, with lows getting down into the upper-20’s.
Have a great weekend!
