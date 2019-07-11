Tropical Storm Barry is moving slowly across the northern Gulf of Mexico.
National Hurricane Center forecasters warn that dangerous storm surge, heavy rains and wind conditions are expected across the north-central Gulf Coast.
As of the 1 p.m. Thursday update, Barry is centered at 27.8 North and 89.0 West, about 90 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River, and about 185 miles southeast of Morgan City, La. Movement is westward at five miles per hour.
Reports from Air Force Reserve and NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 miles per hour with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is expected during the next day or two, and Barry could become a hurricane late Friday or early Saturday.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles mainly to the southeast of the center.
A tropical storm warning is in effect for the mouth of the Pearl River to Morgan City in Louisiana.
A storm surge warning is in effect for the mouth of the Atchafalaya River to Shell Beach.
A storm surge watch is in effect for Shell Beach to the Mississippi/Alabama border and the mouth of the Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal City.
A hurricane watch is in effect for the mouth of the Mississippi River to Cameron.
A tropical storm watch is in effect for the east of the mouth of the Pearl River to the Mississippi/Alabama border, as well as Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas including metropolitan New Orleans.
