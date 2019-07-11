While Tropical Storm Barry is gaining strength in the gulf, some route changes had to be made for those cruising home from paradise. Instead of its home port of New Orleans, the Carnival Cruise Ship Valor docked in Mobile this morning. Nearly 90 charter buses were lined up waiting on passengers headed to New Orleans or the Mobile airport.
Glen McDaniel is one of many passengers who didn't expect to be re-routed to Mobile, and caught a ride home with a friend.
"I think they handled it very well. They got us where we needed to be. It was windy, but it was great. You can't ask for anything better," McDaniel said. "They took care of us and left us informed."
McDaniel said the storm was a surprise to many on board, and the images of the flash flooding seriously impacting parts of New Orleans was shocking.
"Shocking because I didn't expect it. I didn't even hear of anything coming up. That's what a lot of people were saying on board that we didn't know that a storm was brewing," McDaniel said. "We got into high winds on the ship coming back, I mean they were extremely high."
"It was very cloudy," Carmalita Coan said. "I mean you could see that something was coming. The waves really white-capped against the ship. But other than that they kept us safe."
