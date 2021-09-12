Tropical Storm Nicholas formed in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico on Sunday.
According to the National Hurricane Center forecast track, the storm is expected to move north before making landfall in Texas on Monday.
As of Sunday at 2 p.m., Tropical Storm Nicholas has sustained winds of 40 mph. The storm will get stronger as it moves north, but is not expected to reach hurricane strength before landfall.
Flooding in coastal Texas and southwest Louisiana is expected to be the main concern with the storm.
