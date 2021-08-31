LUCEDALE, Miss. (WALA) -- Two people are dead and ten others hurt after a Mississippi road collapsed in the middle of the night.

It happened just after 10 p.m. Monday on Highway 26 near Crossroads Methodist Church west of Lucedale.

There was heavy rain in the area when the road washed away and left a gap about 50 feet wide and 20 feet deep.

“Within the last 24 hours, we’ve had a torrential amount of rainfall in our area. Ida contributed to that,” said Mississippi Highway Patrol Corporal Cal Robertson

Seven vehicles traveling on Highway 26 went into the hole. Three of the ten people who initially survived the crash are in critical condition.

Investigators have not released the names of any of the victims, but George County High School said one of its students was involved.

The school posted on Facebook, "Asking our GCHS family to pray for one of our seniors, Layla Jamison. She was involved in the accident last night where the road was washed away on Hwy 26. She is in critical condition at USA Medical Center in Mobile."

After the collapse, more than 100 first responders were on the scene trying to get the victims and vehicles out of the hole.

George County Schools canceled classes on Tuesday due to the loss of their main bus route. One of the few other detours available will add 45 minutes to bus routes in the area.