It has been yet another busy hurricane season. Nineteen storms have formed with more likely on the way.

That means we are about done with the initial list of hurricane names this season, but we won't have to freshen up our Greek this year. Going through the Greek alphabet for late-season storms was found to be too confusing to the general public. Also, retiring Greek names whittles down the remaining letters.

Supplemental Storm List

So now the National Hurricane Center is going to an auxiliary list. It will start with a new the A storm, Adria and then go to the others as needed.

Keep in mind, the hurricane season runs all the way through November 30th, so it’s a good bet that we’ll likely find our way into that list. Especially, since October is our third most active month of the hurricane season.

Average October Activity

In October storms often form right at our back door in the SW Gulf and then move northeast. They also can form in the NW Caribbean and move up our way, like Michael did in 2018. Storms can also form off the East coast of Florida, but those are more likely to go out to sea.

We have two months left of hurricane season and there are only two names left on the initial names list, so it’s likely we’re headed to those extra names after another busy season.