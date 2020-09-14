Update: 8:50 a.m. Baldwin County Commission declares state of emergency beginning at 9 a.m. due to Tropical Storm Sally. Commission will send Gov. Ivey a letter asking for permission to close beaches in Baldwin County.
BALDWIN CO., Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Commission will hold an emergency meeting today, September 14 at 8:30 a.m.
The meeting will be held at Baldwin County Administration Building's County Commission Chambers located at 322 Courthouse Square in Bay Minette.
Purpose for Emergency Special Meeting:
[1] Discuss impending inclement weather conditions which may pose a hazard to the safety and welfare of the general public; and
[2] Consider and/or adopt an instrument declaring a local state of emergency; and
[3] Consider and/or authorize the closure of certain county facilities by direction of the Chairman of the Baldwin County Commission or by adoption of a resolution or other instrument; and
[4] Consider and/or authorize the opening of shelters as necessary; and
[5] Consider and/or adopt a resolution determining a curfew if so advised by the Sheriff of Baldwin County; and
[6] Consider and/or authorize any other actions related to the impending threat of inclement weather conditions; and
[7] Consider and/or authorize the cancellation and/or rescheduling of any Baldwin County Commission meetings if necessary.
