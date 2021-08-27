BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala (WALA) -- Baldwin County is preparing for Hurricane Ida.

The county commission holding an emergency meeting Friday afternoon to talk about the storm.

The county is expecting to see rain, wind and life-threatening storm surge.

“We will see our coastal impacts,” said Jenni Guerry, Baldwin County EMA Deputy Director. “We will see high surf, we’re going to see the high rip current risk and we’re expecting storm surge.”

The storm is tracking well west of our area, but Baldwin County is still expected to feel the effects of the storm.

“Being on this side of the storm we know there are greater impacts for tornado type activity, for high rainfall will be an area of concern,” Guerry said. So, we’re going to watch our gages on our water ways, our river systems.”

In preparation for Ida, the Baldwin County Commission holding an emergency meeting Friday afternoon.

Baldwin County EMA Director Zach Hood pushed for a local state of emergency. For now, nothing has been declared, but one will be implemented if the state does it first. Commissioners also talked about a curfew, closures, and possible shelters. Nothing was put in place.

Hood says Friday’s meeting was about getting things set up before the storm.

“What we need to make sure is that we’re ready and whatever we need to do today, tomorrow, is the window of time,” he said. “After tomorrow there’s not going to be much time to do anything.”

The county is offering sandbags at the Central annex for anyone who needs them. The goal to make sure Baldwin County residents are prepared.

“Have your supplies gathered, check those supplies.,” Guerry said. “It’s always a good idea to have gas in your gas tank and have those essentials things that you need at home.”

The storm surge estimates here on the Eastern Shore is expected to be between 3 to 5 feet. While that may not seem like a lot, it is a concern and could be deadly.