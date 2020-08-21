SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WALA) - With the threat of tropical activity approaching the Gulf Coast next week, Baldwin EMC officials are closely monitoring the weather forecasts. The cooperative encourages everyone in the area to start preparing over the weekend to put both an emergency plan and emergency kit in place.
“While we hope we don’t take a direct hit from these storms, we advise everyone to use the next few days to prepare,” says Baldwin EMC Vice President of Corporate Service and Public Relations Mark Ingram. “It’s critical now to put a plan in place with your family and household, and make sure you have an emergency kit to get you through those first 72 hours, in the event of extended outages.”
Baldwin EMC recommends an emergency kit that includes the following:
Flashlight with fresh batteries
Radio (or portable TV) with fresh batteries
Extra batteries
Candles and holders
Matches
Bottled water
Non-perishable food
Manual can opener
Paper plates and plastic utensils
Paper towels and napkins
Waterless hand sanitizer
Charcoal grill with charcoal and lighter
Blankets
Wind-up clock
“Just like everything else, Covid-19 is making our storm season look a little different this year,” Ingram says. “As families are making a plan, they need to consider how this may affect storm shelter availability or their evacuation arrangements. What has worked in the past may need to be adjusted this time around, and that’s why it’s critical to have the discussion now, while we have a little time on our side.”
Baldwin EMC staff will continue to watch these storms closely and make their own preparations ahead of potential landfall to the service area. A complete list of storm preparation resources and safety tips can be found at their website, www.baldwinemc.com/safety/storm-central/.
