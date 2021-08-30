MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – The historic Battle House Hotel became the unofficial headquarters for many people – and their pets – evacuating Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Ida.

The reason? It was one of the few pet-friendly hotels along the evacuation route.

New Orleans resident Nikki Holley said she found just one other hotel that would take her and her chihuahua. She said it even waived the normal fee it usually charges for pets.

“I think that is a predicament for a lot of people who have had not wanting to leave them,” she said, adding that a neighbor stayed behind because of concern for her cats.

On Monday, the lobby of the Battle House looked like the staging area for the Westminster Dog Show. Owners and breeds of many different types hung out, waiting for news from home.

Holley made it to Mobile with Vilma – the dog named for former New Orleans Saints linebacker Jonathan Vilma – from her home in Uptown in about six hours. That is about twice as long as the drive normally would take.

The Yakelis family was in the same boat. Ray and his wife Lauren evacuated Metairie Friday with their two kids, a niece and their Pomeranian shih tzu, Sophie.

“Thankfully, the Battle House takes dogs, which has been very, very much a blessing for us and many other families with dogs during this really trying time,” Ray Yakelis told FOX10 News.

Yakelis, who works for a food distribution company, said he heard from a neighbor that the damage to his property appears minimal.

“It looks like we just lost a fence, which, honestly, if that’s where I’m at, I’m very OK with that,” he said.

Not everyone at the Battle House had pets in tow. Metairie lawyers Olivia and Beau Byers said their left their dog with a relative. But they do have a 1-year-old, a boy named George. He seemed to be taking it in stride.

“This is our first major hurricane with the baby,” Olivia Byers said. “So we normally would stay, but we decided to leave Saturday night and come to Mobile. We didn’t really know what to expect. We still haven’t heard reports on our house. We hope it’s OK.”

Beau Byers said he grew up in Houston, which is not immune to hurricanes. But he said he never lived through one like Ida.

“I’ve never had one that was this – I mean this is, you know, like a (Hurricane) Katrina, where it’s just so up in the air right now that we don’t know exactly what’s going on,” he said.

Holley, who works as a pet-sitter, said her house appears to have been spared. But she added that she was glad she didn’t take any chances.

“The closer it got, obviously, the more stressful it was watching it come with the anniversary of Katrina,” she said. “I made the decision Friday to leave Saturday.”

The Louisiana folks at the Battle House are safe. Now, the challenge is deciding when to go home. It looks like they could be without power for weeks.

Ray Yakelis said his family plans to rent an Airbnb in Gulfport, Mississippi.

“I expect to have to live without power for a little bit, but water is absolutely tricky, as well,” he said.