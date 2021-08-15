PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WALA) -- For the most part, Sunday Funday was uninterrupted by the Fred Factor.

"It's really not that bad. The waves are a little crazy, but they're not bad," said one woman.

Yellow flags were flying Sunday on Pensacola Beach -- giving beachgoers a wild ride.

"It's super rough. I swim all of the time but it's like super rough. It's like a mad lazy river. Yeah, like a mad lazy river -- for real," said Andrea Adams & Robert Nared, Jr.

The Gulf Coast getting a two for one this week. First comes Fred, then Tropical Storm Grace not far behind.

"I think Fred is going to be a piece of cake, but Grace I'm totally terrified of. Because Grace is a little more scary because I think that Fred is going to make a spot for Grace," said Penelope Logan.

While most expect Fred to be a rainmaker -- they also know to never underestimate Mother Nature.

"Absolutely. Everyone knows the routine. Especially if it's a tropical storm -- they are going to stay here. But if it's like maybe a Cat 2... we're going to evacuate obviously. But I think for now we're good," said one woman.

"As soon as it hits the Gulf you don't know what is going to happen. It could turn, it could change, it could strengthen, it could weaken -- and that's all you can expect," said Logan.

Pensacola Beach will have a staff of lifeguards patrolling the beach Monday. They have changed the flags to red -- meaning the water is off-limits.