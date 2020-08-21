With two tropical systems apparently headed for the Gulf of Mexico, the Mobile County Health Department is sending out advice about preparations and what you need to know if we are affected by the storms.
There's a change in message this year when it comes to hurricane shelters.
Health department officials are urging you to use them only as a very last resort because of COVID-19.
They say people should try to find somewhere safe to stay outside the cone of uncertainty.
However, health department officials say they have been working with the American Red Cross looking at possible shelters, but how many could open, and where, depends on factors like the category of the storm and warnings.
Erin Coker said, "We've been to the schools that could potentially be opened. We've looked at having a general population area, a high risk area for those that may be over sixty, and then, of course, somebody who comes in exhibiting symptoms, we have a designated area for them as well."
However, health department officials say there will be a medical needs shelter, but it's considered a shelter of last resort for minor medical oversight.
