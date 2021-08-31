DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala (WALA) - Cleanup efforts are starting to ramp up on Dauphin Island following Hurricane Ida. Crews are finally being able to get down to the West End to get a look at the damage now that the worst of the weather is gone.

"Not only is it good that the rains have let up but also the tides and winds so that we don’t continue to have the saltwater intrusion," said Jeff Collier. "That’s really our biggest problem.”

Water still covers the road just past the checkpoint at Raphael Semmes Road. Everything past St. Stephens road is buried by three to four feet of sand. Only utility crews and residents are allowed past that point, and they must have a re-entry pass. Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier is advising residents not to try and move back in just yet.

“There are no utilities at this point either so right now it’s mostly people who are wanting to go in and check out the status of their house,” said Collier.

Alabama Power crews making the challenging trip down Bienville Boulevard to fix the broken power poles. Work is expected to take several weeks. People we talked to still say they’re happy with how the island held up.

"This is a blessing nothing really happened that bad," said Pearson. We’ve got some sand on the road, a little water but we get that for any tropical storm or hurricane so for us. I think we were very lucky and blessed.

While it will take quite some time to get things back to normal. Residents agree Dauphin Island will bounce back like it always does.

“Dauphin Island is probably the most resilient island or place on earth when it comes to hurricanes. We get hit by so many and they can get this place cleaned up and looking perfect so fast it is ridiculous," said Pearson.

The mayor also mentioned that the rest of the island is open for business as usual.