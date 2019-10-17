Wild and Wicked Beach Bash in Gulf Shores has been canceled
The City of Gulf Shores has canceled the Wild & Wicked Beach Bash which was scheduled for Friday, October 18 at Gulf Place Town Green and Public Beach due to tropical weather which is expected to impact our area.
The city also canceled the Haunted Hustle 5K, Witches on Wheels Bike Parade and concert by Fly Radio.
Refunds will not be issued, however, registered participants can still pick up their packets Thursday, October 17 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Big Beach Brewing Company. The remaining packets can be picked up at the Bodenhamer Recreation Center beginning Friday, October 18.
Greater Gulf State Fair Community Pancake Breakfast
The Greater Gulf State Fair Community Pancake Breakfast has been rescheduled for Saturday, October 26. The pancake breakfast includes, sausage, a beverage and a show. The Diaper Derby is scheduled to start at 9 a.m.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mobile.
Tri the Gulf Triathlon
The Tri the Gulf Triathlon scheduled for Saturday has been canceled because the area is now under a tropical storm warning.
