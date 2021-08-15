Gulf Shores, Ala. (WALA)-- More preparation for Tropical Storm Fred as the center of the storm moves more eastward. Mobile and Baldwin counties expected to be on the outskirts.

Red flags soared high in Gulf Shores, and with Fred strengthening, less people were out on the beach.

“This year has been projected to be a very active tropical weather season," said Jenni Guerry, Deputy Director of the Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency. "We want people to take initiative and not wait until there is a threat of a storm. Go ahead and take the extra effort. Work with your family. Make your plans, and have your emergency kit supplies together and ready.”

Rip currents and high surf conditions are the biggest concerns in the area.

Stay out of the water. Flooding is most likely to happen over the next two days.

Guerry said remove or secure outdoor furniture, clean out gutters and ditches, pack medications, flashlights, and batteries.

She also said visitors on the gulf need to take extra precaution.

“Our beachgoers and our visitors need to make sure they understand what a high rip current risk is," she said. "Make sure they understand those safety risks and that they heed those warnings.”

Beachgoers today though did not seem worried.

“This is normal weather for Alabama and Florida," said one woman. "It’s quite normal. You just prepare where you live, but since I don’t live here, I don’t have anything to prepare for. Go home.”

And others expect to be back on the beach Wednesday.

“They come and they go," said Rick Jones. "We’ll hear it flap around and hear all the rain, and the next morning we'll get up and see it’s dropped back down to about 30 percent. Then, we’ll be back out on the beach.”

Baldwin County locals can visit alertbaldwin.com for weather updates.

Tourists can text ALBEACHES to 888-777 for daily beach reports.