Parts of Dauphin Island experienced flooding early Monday morning as a result of Sally.
The waves were powerful: strong enough to slice through piles of sand and start flooding parts of Dauphin Island's main roadway.
Shortly after 9:30 Monday morning in a Facebook post, Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier strongly encouraged all people to evacuate the west end.
He cited flooding, water service being cut in the afternoon, and deteriorating conditions to a point where first responders wouldn't be able access parts of the west end for emergency assistance.
Trey Snowden has a home on the beach on the west end of the island.
He said, "This is the second time in a month we’ve had to evacuate. We’ve had the house a little over a month."
Snowden says he didn't anything bad to happen, but he was not real worried about Sally.
Bert Barras from Biloxi checked out the waves for surfing, but he said, “There's too much going on. It’s too stormy. It’s a little bit too late. There’s too much storms going up."
Brian Harmon and his family came in for a couple of days from Pelham, Alabama and don’t plan to leave.
Harmon said, "But we're going to ride it out and just have fun.”
Olivia Harmon said, "I think it’s cool how much the ocean can come up."
