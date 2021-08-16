Double red flags fly on Baldwin beaches as Fred nears coast

Monday morning beach safety officials in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, and Fort Morgan making the call to fly double red flags, closing the Gulf to the public.

This comes as rip current risks have continued to rise over the past several days as Fred makes his way closer to the Gulf Coast.

Crews in Gulf Shores having to move back lifeguard stands first thing as the tide rose over much of the beach.

“I think we’re very fortunate, to be going through just the surf. The water is up a little bit, the canals are up, which is expected, but overall it’s a blessing, really,” said Dennis Whitney, a Gulf Shores local hitting the beach early Monday.

Folks here in Baldwin County are relieved the tropical storm has moved east, especially with today marking exactly eleven months since Hurricane Sally made landfall here in Gulf Shores.

“We all still remember Sally quite vividly, and we just don’t want a repeat of that, but just prepare and be safe,” said Whitney.

Others say they are just thankful to be able to salvage their beach day, even if it means staying out of the water.

“The waves are beautiful, breaking and everything right now. We love it. We love the waves,” said Tommy and Anne Emerson, here from Hamilton, AL celebrating their 47th wedding anniversary.

“We just walk the beach. Just walk the beach. Enjoy that and maybe lay out in the sun. A little too many jellyfish out right now, so,” said Emerson.

Remember, double red flags mean it is actually illegal to get in the water.

Those who ignore the warning could face fines or even jail time.

The forecast showing a high rip current risk in our area at least through the next couple of days.

Make sure to stick with us on air and online for the latest on Fred’s movements.