Elsa has now strengthened to a hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Surface observations from Barbados indicate Elsa's maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph.

As of 6:45 a.m., Elsa is about 20 miles west-southwest of Barbados and about 95 miles east of St. Vincent, moving west-northwest at 28 mph.

The Meteorological Service of Barbados has issued hurricane warnings for Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Meteorological Service of St. Lucia has issued a hurricane warning for St. Lucia.

The Meteorological Service of Barbados reported a sustained wind of 74 mph and a gust to 86 mph.