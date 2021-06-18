MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A number of planned weekend events have been canceled due to the threat of severe weather over the coming days.

"With our area of the Gulf now under a tropical storm warning, we do not want to risk the safety of any staff, entertainers or guests," says the nightly newsletter from Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson. "As a result, our Market in the Park, Juneteenth Celebration and Saturdays at the Coop events this weekend have been cancelled."

The mayor advises residents to follow the city's Parks and Recreation Department on Facebook for information about rescheduling and future events.

Events canceled in Mobile: