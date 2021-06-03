Colorado State University on Thursday released its second forecast for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.
The forecasters at CSU have maintained their "above-average forecast" for the 2021 Atlantic basin hurricane season.
The forecast now predicts eight hurricanes among 18 named storms. The 1991-2020 annual average has been 7.2 hurricanes and 14.4 named storms.
The CSU forecasters say: "Current neutral ENSO conditions are anticipated to persist for the next several months. While sea surface temperatures averaged across portions of the tropical Atlantic are near to slightly below normal, subtropical North Atlantic sea surface temperatures are much warmer than average. We anticipate an above-normal probability for major hurricanes making landfall along the continental United States coastline and in the Caribbean.
"As is the case with all hurricane seasons, coastal residents are reminded that it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season for them. They should prepare the same for every season, regardless of how much activity is predicted."
