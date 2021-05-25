GULF SHORES, Ala. --Hurricane season 2021 begins next week, but for Fort Morgan Marina the scars of last season remains.
Hurricane Sally's hours of relentless winds heavily damaged Fort Morgan Marina. Boats were tossed about, and every structure suffered significant damage. Months later the repairs continue, but owner Tom Steber said the most important parts of the business are back to full operation.
He told us, "The main building here had probably about one hundred thousand dollars' worth of damage to it and we got most of that fixed right away."
Labor and Materials
Steber, who has rebuilt from storms before, said this time has been harder.
"Well it was tough," Steber said. "The biggest issue is finding contractors and then the cost of materials. You just gasp when you find out the cost of 2x4s are twice what they were."
Steber says storms are a part of life here. His goal is to rebuild better so the next storm doesn't sink his business.
"You button it down and hope for the best."
Business Continues
With just a few electrical connections left to make, the docks are reopening for the summer rush. The pelicans will have to move on and charter boats will move in.
"And they’re all busy. You know if the weathers cooperating, they’re all busy. They’re business is good," Steber said. "From our fishing standpoint we’re at 95%, we’re good. I got shrimp delivered today, we’ve got bait, we’ve got ice, we got cold beer. What else do ya need?"
Not much else... but perhaps a little luck that it's awhile before another hurricane comes along.
