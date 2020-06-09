Some brand-new technology, exclusive to FOX10 News, helped bring an up-close view of the high waters along the west-end of Dauphin Island.
Tropical Storm Cristobal brought high surf, strong winds, and heavy rain to the island – which led to flooding conditions and road hazards along Bienville Boulevard. The winds shifting southerly also contributed to additional flooding in a lot of spots.
Currently, there is a checkpoint only advising vehicles equipped with four-wheel drive abilities to drive down the road. So, we put our new addition to the StormTracker fleet to the test and checked out the conditions.
Some areas were showing promise, but areas near Sehoy Street, are still seeing deep standing water. Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier expressed concern over other cars avoiding this road, to help speed up crews’ abilities to open the west end. He is hopeful though, that by tomorrow we could see the road open to all vehicles.
We will continue to keep you updated here on FOX10 News for when it does officially open.
