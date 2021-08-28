GULF BREEZE, Fla. -- Gulf Islands National Seashore is closed in response to Hurricane Ida approaching the Gulf of Mexico.

Highway 399 will close at 10:00 p.m. Saturday, August 28. The Davis Bayou Area in Mississippi, and Opal Beach, Perdido Key, Okaloosa, and Fort Pickens Areas in Florida, closed for day use August 27. The areas will remain closed until further notice. The Naval Live Oaks Area will remain open for day use only.

A mandatory evacuation of the Fort Pickens and Davis Bayou campgrounds began August 26, with all campers expected to leave by 6:00 p.m., August 27. All campground reservations will be postponed or cancelled until further notice.

The severe weather is anticipated to cause flooding of roads and campgrounds, dangerous surf conditions, and overwash. High winds and heavy rain fall in combination with high tide can push sand and water onto roads, making it unsafe for travel.

Park staff will continue to assess conditions throughout the weekend and will reevaluate all park areas Sunday, August 29 for reopening conditions and announce updates as appropriate.

For more information, please follow the parks social media accounts and website.