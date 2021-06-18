GULF BREEZE, Fla. -- Gulf Islands National Seashore will close beginning Friday, June 18, due to the tropical system approaching the northwest Florida area.

Closed areas include the Fort Pickens Area, Santa Rosa Area, Perdido Key Area and Okaloosa Area in Florida, and the Davis Bayou Area and barrier islands in Mississippi. J. Earle Bowden Way, Highway 399 will remain open. Please be cautious of water and sand on the roadway.

A mandatory evacuation of the Fort Pickens Campground and Davis Bayou Campground began June 18, with all campers and staff expected to leave by 1 p.m. All campground reservations will be postponed or cancelled through Sunday, June 20.

The severe weather is anticipated to cause flooding of roads and campgrounds, dangerous surf conditions, and overwash. High winds and heavy rain fall in combination with high tide can push sand onto roads, making it unsafe for travel.

Park staff will continue to assess conditions throughout the weekend and will reevaluate all park areas Sunday, June 20 for reopening conditions and announce updates as appropriate.

For more information, follow the park's social media accounts and website.