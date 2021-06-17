GULF BREEZE, Fla. (NPS) -- Gulf Islands National Seashore will close the Fort Pickens Area beginning June 18, due to severe weather approaching the Northwest Florida area.

A mandatory evacuation of the Fort Pickens Campground will begin Thursday afternoon, June 17, with all campers and staff expected to leave the Fort Pickens Area by12 p.m. Friday, June 18. All campground reservations will be postponed or cancelled through Sunday, June 20.

The severe weather is anticipated to cause flooding of roads and campgrounds, dangerous surf conditions, and overwash. High winds and heavy rain fall in combination with high tide can push sand on to the Fort Pickens Road surface, making it unsafe for travel and evacuation.

Park staff will be monitoring Opal Beach and Perdido Key Areas. The Davis Bayou Area will remain open. Park staff will continue to assess conditions throughout the weekend and will reevaluate the Fort Pickens Area Sunday, June 20 for reopening conditions and announce updates as appropriate.

