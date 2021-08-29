GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) – Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft and members of the Gulf Shores City Council on Sunday declared a local state of emergency for the City of Gulf Shores due to imminent threats from Hurricane Ida. As of the 11 a.m. CST advisory issued by the National Weather Service, a Tropical Storm Warning, Storm Surge Warning, and Tornado Watch were in effect for the Coastal Baldwin County area, which includes the City of Gulf Shores and the surrounding areas. A dangerous rainfall and flooding event is likely for the area, city officials said. Significant rainfall totals in the amount of 5-10 inches are possible, with isolated amounts up to 15 inches now through Tuesday. The city encourages residents in low-lying areas, including West Beach, Little Lagoon, Plash Island, Fort Morgan Peninsula, RV/Mobile Homes, and any other rising-water, flood-prone areas, to be prepared to seek higher ground and protect themselves if necessary. At this time, travel is discouraged. Officials advise against venturing out on the roadways unless absolutely necessary. If you come across roadblocks or barricades due to flooded conditions, do not attempt to drive around. At this time, Windmill Ridge Road is closed, and a number of other roadways are expected to be inundated with water during this storm event. These include, but are not limited to the following:

Windmill Ridge Road

Hwy 182

Creekview Drive

West 3rd Ave

West 4th Ave

West 5th Ave

West 6th Ave

West 8th Ave

West 12th Ave

Sunset Drive

Hwy 59 – between Waterville and Bayou Village Bridge

Sunrise Drive

Minnow Lane

West Lagoon Ave

Brigadoon Trail

Lagoon Winds Drive

Waterway West

Plash Island

All beachfront public parking lots, including Little Lagoon Pass, are closed at this time and will remain closed until the storm has passed and clean up can be completed.

Gulf waters remain closed. Double red flags are currently flying in Gulf Shores, indicating that the waters are closed due to life-threatening surf and rip currents. Those who enter the water are subject to a fine and possible arrest.

Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our employees and our residents, all city offices and facilities will be closed Monday.

These include:

City Hall

Community Development

Municipal Court

David L. Bodenhamer Recreation Center

Thomas B. Norton Public Library

City Store

Essential City Services including Police, Fire, and Public Works Departments will continue to respond to emergency situations. If you have an emergency, dial 911.

The Special City Council meeting scheduled for Monday has been rescheduled to Tuesday, Aug. 31, at 4 p.m.

Residential and commercial trash services will be delayed one day i.e., Monday pick-up will occur Tuesday, Aug. 31.

A limited amount of sand is still available for residents at the Gulf Shores Sportsplex, located at 19025 Oak Road West. Sandbags and shovels are not provided, but can be purchased at local hardware and home improvement stores.

Residents should continue to closely monitor the progress of Hurricane Ida through local media and the National Weather Service Mobile at www.weather.gov/mob

The City of Gulf Shores will continue to share updates through its website and social media channels. To receive updates via email or text message, visit www.gulfshoresal.gov and click on “Notify Me.”