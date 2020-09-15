Tropical Weather

Waves crash near a pier, at Gulf State Park, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Gulf Shores, Ala. Hurricane Sally is crawling toward the northern Gulf Coast at just 2 mph, a pace that's enabling the storm to gather huge amounts of water to eventually dump on land. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbrt)

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- As Hurricane Sally nears the Gulf Coast, the Gulf Shores mayor and the Gulf Shores City Council have ordered a mandatory curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. today and Wednesday.

Travel is not permitted during curfew hours, except for emergency situations, according to the city.

