GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- As Hurricane Sally nears the Gulf Coast, the Gulf Shores mayor and the Gulf Shores City Council have ordered a mandatory curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. today and Wednesday.
Travel is not permitted during curfew hours, except for emergency situations, according to the city.
