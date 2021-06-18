GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- Gulf Shores city leaders issued the following advice to residents and visitors as a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico moved closer to the northern coast:

Mayor Robert Craft and City Officials are actively monitoring the developments of Potential Tropical Cyclone #3. Although the storm is projected to make landfall in southeast Louisiana, most impacts will affect areas located well east of the storm's center, including the City of Gulf Shores.

Given the potential of tropical-storm-force winds (40-50 mph), the National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the Alabama Gulf Coast, including Gulf Shores and surrounding areas.

High winds, heavy rainfall, high surf, flooding, hazardous road conditions, and deadly rip currents are forecast to impact our area starting as early as Friday evening. Coastal flooding could occur with a projected one to three-foot storm surge expected. Residents in flood-prone, low-lying areas should take all necessary precautions. Motorists are advised to stay off the roads as much as possible.

A limited amount of sand will be available at 1 p.m. for residents at the Gulf Shores Sportsplex, located at 19025 Oak Road West. Sandbags and shovels will not be provided but can be purchased at local hardware and home improvement stores.

Double red flags are flying at Gulf Shores beaches. Double red flags mean dangerous rip currents are present and that waters are closed. Those who enter the water will be subject to a fine and possible arrest. Residents and visitors are advised to stay away from the beach area to view surf conditions. The surf flag warning system should continue to be monitored closely. For updates on current surf conditions, visit www.gulfshoresal.gov or call 251-968-TIDE.

At this time, there are no active evacuation orders. However, residents and visitors are urged to continue paying attention to this storm's developments and take all necessary safety precautions.

Stay Weather Alert - Pay extra attention to local weather reports until the storm has moved through the area. Be sure to keep your weather radio on and your cell phone charged to ensure you can receive weather alerts.

Know Your Elevation – You must know your elevation to understand if your location will be impacted by storm surge. Find your elevation online at https://viewer.nationalmap.gov/advanced-viewer/.

– You must know your elevation to understand if your location will be impacted by storm surge. Find your elevation online at https://viewer.nationalmap.gov/advanced-viewer/. Gather Information – Keep a list of local emergency contact information. Find contact information at www.gulfshoresal.gov/resourcedirectory.

Keep a list of local emergency contact information. Find contact information at www.gulfshoresal.gov/resourcedirectory. Plan and Take Action – Be sure to have a safety plan in place for you and your family. This includes planning for essential medications, contact information, food, water and pets.

Be sure to have a safety plan in place for you and your family. This includes planning for essential medications, contact information, food, water and pets. Fuel Up – Go ahead and fuel all vehicles and generators in the event that fuel is not available after the storm.

Go ahead and fuel all vehicles and generators in the event that fuel is not available after the storm. Prepare for High Winds – Bring loose, lightweight objects (e.g., patio furniture, garbage cans, and bicycles) inside; anchor objects that would be unsafe to bring inside (e.g., gas grills and propane tanks); and trim or remove trees close enough to fall on buildings.

– Bring loose, lightweight objects (e.g., patio furniture, garbage cans, and bicycles) inside; anchor objects that would be unsafe to bring inside (e.g., gas grills and propane tanks); and trim or remove trees close enough to fall on buildings. Turn Around, Don't Drown – Stay off the roads during this storm as much as possible. In the event of a roadway covered by water, do not attempt to drive over the flooded road. The water depth may be misleading, and you could end up stranded or trapped.

Stay off the roads during this storm as much as possible. In the event of a roadway covered by water, do not attempt to drive over the flooded road. The water depth may be misleading, and you could end up stranded or trapped. Evacuate When Necessary – If an evacuation notice is issued, leave. Research possible evacuation routes and make arrangements before the storm, so you have somewhere to go.

"This storm is a reminder that we are in hurricane season," says Mayor Robert Craft. "It is vital for you and your family to have a plan in place to protect your property and your lives."

To make a plan or for more information on hurricane readiness, visit www.ready.gov.

For the latest updates and advisories on the potential weather situation for Gulf Shores and the surrounding areas, monitor your local media outlets, personal weather radios, or the National Weather Service.

The City of Gulf Shores will continue to provide updates as necessary. To receive weather alerts issued by the City through email or text, sign up for 'Notify Me.'