According to Harrison County EMA they are expecting 7 ft. to 11 ft. storm surge along the Mississippi Gulf Coast from Hurricane Ida.
Vessel movement should occur Friday and Saturday morning to be completed by 12:00 noon on Saturday, August 28th, to avoid any possible bridge closures that will hinder vessel movement.
For specific information, please contact your local Harbor Master or Harrison County EMA at (228) 865-4002.
