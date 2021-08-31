Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- Heavy traffic throughout Mobile and Baldwin counties today left I-10 bumper to bumper both ways, and there's a big reason why that's happening.

Hurricane Ida evacuees are headed home...or not.

Kevin Kinsella lives in Metairie, right outside of New Orleans. When Hurricane Ida hit, he decided to ride out the storm at home, but now in the aftermath, he has no power, gas, or running water. He packed up and is headed to Orange Beach indefinitely.

"It's bad, really bad," he said. "They don't expect electricity to be back for 3 weeks minimum, but they won't tell us, so we can't risk staying there."

Another family from Picayune, Mississippi was headed in the opposite direction. They evacuated on Saturday and returning home.

"I thought we were overreacting because it was a 2, but I was like no this can easily get to a 4 or 5," said Emily Pigott.

Weighing her options, she didn't want to risk staying in Mississippi.

"I wasn't looking forward to being without power for a week and three small children in this late August heat, so we said we'd rather be safe than sorry," said Pigott.

Kinsella and his wife sent best wishes to their community.

"Good luck to New Orleans and stay safe and healthy," he said.