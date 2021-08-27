VOLUNTARY EVACUATION

In anticipation of now Hurricane Ida, Earl Etheridge the Director of the Jackson County Office of Emergency Services, has issued a voluntary evacuation order for Zone 1, low-lying, flood prone areas, for residents living on rivers, river inlets, bayous, creeks and in travel-trailers or other sub-standard structures. Heavy winds and rain, moderate to major coastal flooding, potential storm surge, possible tornados and hurricane force winds are expected.

HURRICANE SHELTER INFORMATION

The St. Martin Shelter, located at 13000 Walker Road and the East Central Shelter, located at 18413 Highway 613, Hurley will open at 6:00PM on Saturday, August 28, 2021. There is a mask requirement and an expectation of reasonable social distancing in the shelters. Please bring masks and sanitizer. Shelters are to be considered as a last resort.

Special Needs Shelter Information will be released from the MS State Department of Health and MEMA.

ANIMAL SHELTER AND PET SHELTER

The Jackson County Animal Shelter will be closed Saturday, August 28th.

The Jackson County Animal Shelter will house the pets of sheltered persons during the storm.

The animal shelter is located at 4400 Audubon Lane, Gautier.

SOLID WASTE DEPARTMENT

The Jackson County Landfill, located at 10401 Seaman Road, will be open Saturday, August 28th from 7 AM until 12 PM (noon). All vehicles must be out of the landfill by noon. We will monitor the weather over the weekend and give more information regarding whether the landfill will be open on Monday, August 30th and the status of our ability to run rubbish routes.

Please secure your garbage and recycling containers. Do not place debris in ditches as this will prohibit the proper flow of water and drainage.

Please watch the Jackson County website for more updates jackson.ms.us and check our Facebook Page at Jackson County Government.

JACKSON COUNTY SAND BAG LOCATIONS

Please bring your own shovel, bags are provided.

Ocean Springs - Public Works Department, 712 A Pine Drive

Public Works Department, 712 A Pine Drive Moss Point - Central Fire Station, 4204 Bellview Street and Frederick Street Park

Central Fire Station, 4204 Bellview Street and Frederick Street Park Gautier - Behind City Hall, Highway 90

Behind City Hall, Highway 90 Pascagoula - Jackson County Fairgrounds, 2902 Shortcut Rd

Jackson County Fairgrounds, 2902 Shortcut Rd West Division Roads Department - N. Washington Avenue (Hwy. 609), Ocean Springs

N. Washington Avenue (Hwy. 609), Ocean Springs Central Division Roads Dept - 8500 Jim Ramsey Road, Vancleave

8500 Jim Ramsey Road, Vancleave East Division Roads Department - 10825 Hwy. 63, Moss Point

10825 Hwy. 63, Moss Point Forts Lake Fire Department - 10701 Forts Lake Road, Moss Point

10701 Forts Lake Road, Moss Point Escatawpa Fire Station - 3801 Sentinel Dr, Moss Point

3801 Sentinel Dr, Moss Point Fontainebleau Fire Department - 3901 Hwy. 57 South, Ocean Springs

3901 Hwy. 57 South, Ocean Springs St. Andrews Fire Department - 1401 Elm Street, Ocean Springs

JACKSON COUNTY OFFICE and COURT CLOSURES

Jackson County Governmental Offices and Jackson County Courts will be closed Monday, August 30, 2021.

All official Jackson County announcements and news releases will come from the County’s

Emergency Management Office and/or Public Information Office.