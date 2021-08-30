Mobile County Public Schools
Closed Monday, August 30.
Baldwin County
Closed Monday, August 30. This includes the central office, all school facilities, after-school care, and all extracurricular activities. School will resume on Tuesday.
Archdiocese of Mobile
Archdiocese of Mobile Catholic Schools in Mobile, Baldwin counties closed Monday, August 30.
Bayside Academy
Closed Monday, August 30. This includes all school facilities, extended day services, athletics, and extracurricular activities.
Chickasaw City Schools
Closed Monday, August 30.
Saraland City Schools
Closed Monday, August 30.
UMS-Wright Preparatory School
Closed Monday, August 30.
Clarke County Public Schools
Closed Monday, August 30.
Cottage Christian Hill Academy
Closed Monday, August 30.
Escambia County (Ala.) Public Schools
Schools in Escambia County, Ala., are closed Monday, Aug. 30.
Escambia County, Florida School District
Closed Monday, August 30.
Gulf Shores City Schools
Closed Monday, August 30.
Washington County Public Schools
Closed Monday, August 30.
Mobile Community Action Head Start Schools
Closed Monday, August 30. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday.
Mobile Junior Academy
Closed Monday, August 30.
Prichard Preparatory School
Closed Monday, August 30.
University of Mobile
Campus closed on Monday, August 30. Online classes will continue as scheduled.
University of South Alabama
Closed Monday, August 30.
Bishop State Community College
On-campus and online classes will not meet in person or remotely on Monday, Aug. 30.
Coastal Alabama Community College
All campuses closed Monday, August 30.
Pointe Academy
Closed Monday, August 30.
Covenant Academy
Closed Monday, August 30.
Rainbow Child Care Center
Closed Monday, August 30.
Providence Academy
Closed Monday, August 30.
