Mobile County Public Schools

Closed Monday, August 30.

Baldwin County

Closed Monday, August 30. This includes the central office, all school facilities, after-school care, and all extracurricular activities. School will resume on Tuesday.

Archdiocese of Mobile

Archdiocese of Mobile Catholic Schools in Mobile, Baldwin counties closed Monday, August 30.

Bayside Academy

Closed Monday, August 30. This includes all school facilities, extended day services, athletics, and extracurricular activities.

Chickasaw City Schools

Closed Monday, August 30.

Saraland City Schools

Closed Monday, August 30.

UMS-Wright Preparatory School

Closed Monday, August 30.

Clarke County Public Schools

Closed Monday, August 30.

Cottage Christian Hill Academy

Closed Monday, August 30.

Escambia County (Ala.) Public Schools

Schools in Escambia County, Ala., are closed Monday, Aug. 30.

Escambia County, Florida School District

Closed Monday, August 30.

Gulf Shores City Schools

Closed Monday, August 30.

Washington County Public Schools

Closed Monday, August 30.

Mobile Community Action Head Start Schools

Closed Monday, August 30. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday.

Mobile Junior Academy

Closed Monday, August 30.

Prichard Preparatory School

Closed Monday, August 30.

University of Mobile

Campus closed on Monday, August 30. Online classes will continue as scheduled.

University of South Alabama

Closed Monday, August 30.

Bishop State Community College

On-campus and online classes will not meet in person or remotely on Monday, Aug. 30.

Coastal Alabama Community College

All campuses closed Monday, August 30.

Pointe Academy

Closed Monday, August 30.

Covenant Academy

Closed Monday, August 30.

Rainbow Child Care Center

Closed Monday, August 30.

Providence Academy

Closed Monday, August 30.