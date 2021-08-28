Here is a list of local schools closing due to Hurricane Ida:

University of South Alabama

The University of South Alabama cancels on-campus classes Monday as a precaution due to Hurricane Ida.

Archdiocese of Mobile

Archdiocese of Mobile Catholic Schools in Mobile, Baldwin counties closed Monday, August 30 due to Hurricane Ida.

Baldwin County

In line with Baldwin County and other government operations, Baldwin County Public Schools will be closed Monday, August 30th. This includes central office, all school facilities, after-school care and all extracurricular activities. We expect school to resume on Tuesday, August 31, but will make an announcement Monday if that changes.

Mobile County

Mobile County Public Schools to close on Monday due to Hurricane Ida

Message from the Desk of Superintendent Chresal D. Threadgill: