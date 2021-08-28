Here is a list of local schools closing due to Hurricane Ida:
University of South Alabama
The University of South Alabama cancels on-campus classes Monday as a precaution due to Hurricane Ida.
Archdiocese of Mobile
Archdiocese of Mobile Catholic Schools in Mobile, Baldwin counties closed Monday, August 30 due to Hurricane Ida.
Baldwin County
In line with Baldwin County and other government operations, Baldwin County Public Schools will be closed Monday, August 30th. This includes central office, all school facilities, after-school care and all extracurricular activities. We expect school to resume on Tuesday, August 31, but will make an announcement Monday if that changes.
Mobile County
Mobile County Public Schools to close on Monday due to Hurricane Ida
Message from the Desk of Superintendent Chresal D. Threadgill:
We have been in close communication with Emergency Management Agency officials as they track the trajectory of Hurricane Ida. Even though our area is not in the direct path of the storm, we are expected to receive impact from the storm. The projected impact includes potentially strong winds, rain, flooding, and tornadoes. With this in mind, coupled with the safety of our students, faculty, staff, and parents, all Mobile County Public Schools' campuses will be closed on Monday, August 30, 2021. We will continue to stay abreast of the storm and provide updates as needed on our official social media platforms.
