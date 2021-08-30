MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The heavy rain from Ida pushed creek waters over the banks and into yards on Monday. But that wasn't all that spilled over.

One local family spotted a group of manatees in their neighbor's backyard. Angel Thomas captured it on camera. She said he husband first noticed the manatees trapped behind a bulkhead.

"I think they were confused and they just kept trying to get out and it was so sad because you could tell they were trying to get out but just couldn't. They were just having a hard time," Thomas said.

Another neighbor was able to corral the three manatees back into Halls Mill Creek without touching them.

Manatees are protected and it's illegal to disturb them. To report a sighting, you're asked to call the Manatee Sighting Network 1-866-493-5803.