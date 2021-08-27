PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WALA) -- It may be the calm before the storm, but Hurricane Ida's approach has folks on Mississippi's Gulf Coast kicking it into high gear. With potential flooding in the forecast, residents in Pascagoula are filling sandbags.

"To protect my home... That's all you can do. If it comes east -- on the east side it's more water, it pushes more water. And they were saying and they said 4 to 7 so you never know," said Lynda Price, lives in Pascagoula.

It's a precautionary routine many here have done before and one they're tired of.

"I hope it goes a different direction. I'm not putting no bad luck on no other place, but I don't know if we can withstand too many more of these hurricanes -- you know," said one man.

Lisa and Kent Bryant just purchased a new house in Pascagoula. They're trying to protect their investment but also getting extra sandbags for elderly neighbors.

"Help out who you can... Bottom line that's what its all about. It's who you can help," said Kent.

Here's the full list of Jackson County sandbag locations:

Please bring your own shovel, bags are provided.

• Ocean Springs - Public Works Department, 712 A Pine Drive

• Moss Point - Central Fire Station, 4204 Bellview Street and Frederick Street Park

• Gautier - Behind City Hall, Highway 90

• Pascagoula - Jackson County Fairgrounds, 2902 Shortcut Rd

• West Division Roads Department - N. Washington Avenue (Hwy. 609), Ocean Springs

• Central Division Roads Dept - 8500 Jim Ramsey Road, Vancleave

• East Division Roads Department - 10825 Hwy. 63, Moss Point

• Forts Lake Fire Department - 10701 Forts Lake Road, Moss Point

• Escatawpa Fire Station - 3801 Sentinel Dr, Moss Point

• Fontainebleau Fire Department - 3901 Hwy. 57 South, Ocean Springs

• St. Andrews Fire Department - 1401 Elm Street, Ocean Springs

VOLUNTARY EVACUATION

In anticipation of now Hurricane Ida, Earl Etheridge the Director of the Jackson County Office of Emergency Services, has issued a voluntary evacuation order for Zone 1, low-lying, flood prone areas, for residents living on rivers, river inlets, bayous, creeks and in travel-trailers or other sub-standard structures. Heavy winds and rain, moderate to major coastal flooding, potential storm surge, possible tornados and hurricane force winds are expected.

HURRICANE SHELTER INFORMATION

The St. Martin Shelter, located at 13000 Walker Road and the East Central Shelter, located at 18413 Highway 613, Hurley will open at 6:00PM on Saturday, August 28, 2021. There is a mask requirement and an expectation of reasonable social distancing in the shelters. Please bring masks and sanitizer. Shelters are to be considered as a last resort.

Special Needs Shelter Information will be released from the MS State Department of Health and MEMA.