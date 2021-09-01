LUCEDALE, Miss. (WALA) -- The Mississippi Highway Patrol identified the drivers involved in a road collapse that killed two and injured 10 others.
Part of Highway 26 in George County washed away around 10:30 p.m. Monday due to heavy rain in the area from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.
A total of seven vehicles crashed into the 20-foot deep gap in the road. Officers identified the victims killed as 49-year-old Jerry Lee of Lucedale and 49-year-old Kent Brown of Leakesville.
A full list of the vehicles and victims involved follows:
- A 2002 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 49-year-old Jerry Lee of Lucedale, MS, was traveling west when he crashed into the embankment and received fatal injuries.
- A 2015 Nissan Sentra driven by 17-year-old Layla Jamison of Lucedale, MS, was traveling west when she crashed into the embankment and received serious injuries. She was transported to Memorial Hospital at Stone County.
- A 2013 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 39-year-old Amanda Williams of Wiggins, MS, was traveling west when she crashed into the embankment and received serious injuries. She was transported to Memorial Hospital at Stone County. The passenger 16-year-old, Emily Williams of Wiggins, MS, received serious injuries. She was transported to George Regional Hospital.
- A 2004 Toyota Tacoma driven by 66-year-old Harvey Shows of Covington, LA, was traveling east when he crashed into the embankment and received serious injuries. He was transported to George Regional Hospital.
- A 2020 Chrysler Pacifica driven by 43-year-old Andre Lagarde of New Orleans, LA, was traveling east when he crashed into the embankment and received minor injuries. The passenger Brittany Benoit of New Orleans, LA, received minor injuries. Both the driver and the passenger were treated and released at the scene.
- A 2008 Honda Civic driven by 49-year-old Kent Brown of Leakesville, MS, was traveling east when he crashed into the embankment and received fatal injuries. The passenger 53-year-old, Erving Clark of Richton, MS, received minor injuries. He was transported to George Regional Hospital.
- A 2010 Ford F-150 driven by 22-year-old Haileigh Strickland of Lucedale, MS, was traveling east when she crashed into the embankment and received minor injuries. The passenger 27-year-old, Robert Rice of Lucedale, MS, received minor injuries. Both the driver and the passenger were transported to George Regional Hospital.
