LUCEDALE, Miss. (WALA) -- The Mississippi Highway Patrol identified the drivers involved in a road collapse that killed two and injured 10 others.

Part of Highway 26 in George County washed away around 10:30 p.m. Monday due to heavy rain in the area from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

A total of seven vehicles crashed into the 20-foot deep gap in the road. Officers identified the victims killed as 49-year-old Jerry Lee of Lucedale and 49-year-old Kent Brown of Leakesville.

A full list of the vehicles and victims involved follows: