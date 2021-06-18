Theodore High School (6201 Swedetown Road North, Theodore, AL 36582) will be opened as a general population shelter beginning 5 p.m. Friday, June 18 in advance of Potential Tropical Cyclone #3.

Those in need of transportation to this shelter should call 2-1-1. Mobile County Health Department personnel will be on site for minimal medical needs. A medical needs shelter will not be opened for this storm.

Mobile County is under a Tropical Storm Warning. It is a broad storm and Mobile County will experience tropical storm force winds, coastal flooding and heavy rain beginning in the predawn hours of Saturday, June 19 and lasting through midday. This storm is expected to generate life-threatening rip currents, flooding in vulnerable low-lying areas and localized flash flooding due to excessive rainfall.Those in commonly affected areas are urged to seek shelter.