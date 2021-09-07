MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Maritime industry organizations operating out of the Port of Mobile have joined to lead a Hurricane Ida relief drive.

The Alabama State Port Authority and APM Terminals are partnering with CDL of Alabama, Myers Concrete, Walt & Laura Engel (Walt’s with the City of Summerdale) to accept donations through noon on Friday, Sept. 10 CDL of Alabama will haul the supplies on Saturday, Sept. 11 to Houma, Louisiana in Terrebonne Parish. Power, water, communications, homes and businesses are severely damaged. Houma officials on the ground have arranged for access into the region and a drop zone for distribution. If you want to donate, bring supplies to the following drop points:

APM TERMINALS MOBILE

Weekdays and Weekend 24/7 through NOON, SEPTEMBER 10

901 Ezra Trice Blvd.

Mobile, Ala

Just off of I-10, Virginia Street Exit

Alabama State Port Authority

250 N. Water St.

Mobile, Ala

Downtown Mobile

7 a.m. through 5:30 p.m. through noon Sept. 10

NEEDED ITEMS LIST:

Bottled Water

Nonperishable food items – don’t’ forget about baby food

Personal Hygiene/Feminine Hygiene/Baby Products

Pet Supplies

Batteries D, C, AA, AAA

Household Cleaning Supplies – PLEASE NO BLEACH PRODUCTS

Basic first aid supplies and medicines (over the counter)

Toilet Paper / Paper Towels / Diapers

Mosquito repellent

Soap/Shampoo

Over the counter pain relief, bandages, and antibiotic ointment

Thought of something else? Please bring it!