MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Maritime industry organizations operating out of the Port of Mobile have joined to lead a Hurricane Ida relief drive.
The Alabama State Port Authority and APM Terminals are partnering with CDL of Alabama, Myers Concrete, Walt & Laura Engel (Walt’s with the City of Summerdale) to accept donations through noon on Friday, Sept. 10 CDL of Alabama will haul the supplies on Saturday, Sept. 11 to Houma, Louisiana in Terrebonne Parish. Power, water, communications, homes and businesses are severely damaged. Houma officials on the ground have arranged for access into the region and a drop zone for distribution. If you want to donate, bring supplies to the following drop points:
APM TERMINALS MOBILE
Weekdays and Weekend 24/7 through NOON, SEPTEMBER 10
901 Ezra Trice Blvd.
Mobile, Ala
Just off of I-10, Virginia Street Exit
Alabama State Port Authority
250 N. Water St.
Mobile, Ala
Downtown Mobile
7 a.m. through 5:30 p.m. through noon Sept. 10
NEEDED ITEMS LIST:
- Bottled Water
- Nonperishable food items – don’t’ forget about baby food
- Personal Hygiene/Feminine Hygiene/Baby Products
- Pet Supplies
- Batteries D, C, AA, AAA
- Household Cleaning Supplies – PLEASE NO BLEACH PRODUCTS
- Basic first aid supplies and medicines (over the counter)
- Toilet Paper / Paper Towels / Diapers
- Mosquito repellent
- Soap/Shampoo
- Over the counter pain relief, bandages, and antibiotic ointment
Thought of something else? Please bring it!
