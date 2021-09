SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) -- The National Weather Service said the tornado that hit Saraland and Creola on Monday had winds of 86 to 110 mph.

That's according to the initial findings by a survey team. It ranks as an EF-1 tornado on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

The weather service said more detailed results will be released later on Tuesday evening.

The tornado caused major damage to a motel on Highway 43 before moving north and knocking trees onto homes in Creola.

Only three minor injuries were reported by police.