School system officials in Mobile and Baldwin counties are keeping watchful eyes peeled on developments in the Gulf and are monitoring each forecast announcement, as the area has been placed under a tropical storm warning.
A Baldwin County public schools official told FOX10 News a letter was going out to parents today letting them now there are no plans to change anything with the regular school day schedule Friday. Officials in Baldwin expect to make a determination about Friday night football games by noon Friday.
In Mobile, officials say they will operate on a normal schedule with bus routes running as usual.
MCPSS officials released the following statement:
"We have been meeting with the Mobile County Emergency Management Agency, which does not think the Tropical Storm Warning will affect us during the school day. We will continue to monitor weather forecasts overnight and all day tomorrow. Our bus route supervisors will also be out checking the roads. We will make an announcement about whether to hold or postpone football games by noon on Friday."
Bayside Academy:
Bayside Academy officials released the following statement:
Due to the possibility of tropical weather, all sporting events and after-school activities for tomorrow (Friday, October 18) have been cancelled. Extended Day will remain open until 5 p.m.
We will be in touch with information regarding the rescheduling of the Bayside vs. St. Michael football game originally scheduled for tomorrow evening.
Currently, all events for Saturday will proceed as scheduled. We are monitoring the weather situation and will send any updates as needed.
