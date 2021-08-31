The tornado that struck Saraland Monday at lunchtime spun up fast and did considerable damage.

A number of businesses along Highway 43 are closed and will need considerable repair. At the Goodwill store it looks fine from the front, but there is significant damage. The tornado ripped off the roof and rain poured into the building.

Gulf Coast Goodwill CEO, Frank Harkins, told us, "The roof blew off this building so we’re down and water is all inside."

Fortunately, no one was in the store when the roof peeled off.

"We’re in the people business," Harkans said. "People think we’re a thrift store, but we’re really in the people business. We made a decision to close all our locations here in Alabama and the Florida panhandle Sunday and Monday just for the safety of everybody concerned."

Scary Ride

"It sounded like the top of the roof was coming off like a can opener was ripping the building open."

That wasn't the case next door at The Barnyard Buffett. The family-owned restaurant was in the middle of their lunch rush when the twister struck.

"All my people were in the kitchen screaming. I was like put down your knives and step away from the fryers let’s go out into the dining room and when we walked out here we could see. It was like the whole landscape had changed. There were trees everywhere on top of cars. There was a power pole from Hardee’s that had come into our parking lot and wedged under a car. Our sign was gone. Our fence was gone. A lot of our siding on the front of the restaurant was gone."

Back Open Already

Amazingly even after that, the Barnyard was serving lunch today. Owner JJ Nelson credits that to the hard work of those that came to help them.

"We’re pretty lucky. Everyone was pretty rattled yesterday but we’ve got a great crew and our landlord sent a whole crew of fifteen people to clear all this debris and rebuild the fence already this morning it’s like it never happened. It’s amazing."