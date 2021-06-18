MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police worked several crashes Friday afternoon -- the slick roads a contributing factor. And if you were traveling westbound on the Bayway or Causeway -- you know how backed up it was with stop and go traffic -- most of the time at a slow crawl.
The FOX 10 Stormtracker cam catching a pickup truck -- which overturned on Westbound I-10 just past Michigan Avenue. Everyone appeared to be alright.
And even though rains put a damper on downtown Friday night. Downtown Mobile is always full of surprises -- like a miniature goat we ran into named "Rudy."
With umbrellas in hand -- Maggie Martinez, who is visiting from New York City, is rolling with the forecast.
"I've been through storms and this is not a storm - this is just rain. But who knows - it could eventually turn into a strom. Regardless, I'm enjoying it. I'm here in Alabama enjoying the weather," said Martinez.
