DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala (WALA) – Angry, crashing waves pounded Dauphin Island on Friday. It is a sign of the tropical trouble in the Gulf.

“This is dangerous if you step foot in that water you’re gone, there’s no getting you,” said Gary Winthrope, in town from Indiana.

Dauphin Island no stranger to storms. They are preparing like they always do. They have moved items off the West End, provided sandbags to people who live in the area and made sure crews are on standby for cleanup after the storm.

“We’re pretty much always ready, but anytime we get something in the Gulf, we just ratchet things up,” said Mayor Jeff Collier.

Like during most system, the biggest threat the island is expecting to see is flooding.

“What I’m most concerned about is potential salt water flooding,” Collier said. “I think we’re going to get a lot of rain obviously there are places on the island that are suspect for flooding, from fresh water flooding, but my main concern is salt water flooding and that will primarily be focused on the West End.”

On this Friday, the Sunset Capital of Alabama covered with clouds and rain. Those looking for a fun beach day, having to settle for watching the fury of mother nature.

“I’ve never seen it in person before, I’ve seen it on the news and everything, but very massive waves,” Winthrope said.