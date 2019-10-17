Government leaders, residents, and visitors on Dauphin Island have been paying close attention to what’s happening with the storm.
Midday Thursday, there was relatively calm surf on the west end of the island.
That part of the island is usually the area most affected by flooding during storms.
Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier said, “It is susceptible to getting some salt water inundation, maybe some time even sand, coming across the roads."
Collier said while the island shouldn't have any structural damage, “we do want people to be mindful that salt water can kind of come in quickly and compromise vehicles and things of that nature, so just want to make sure that, whether you are residents or visitors here that your vehicles are protected”.
The Tri The Gulf Triathlon scheduled for this coming Saturday was cancelled.
Collier said, “They had about 400 people coming from all over the country and they needed to make a decision early on. It’s quite unfortunate."
Some people we talked to on the island like, Tiffany Robinson visiting from Kentucky, said they were aware of the tropical weather.
Robinson said, “We talked with the people we rent from. We may be pulling out the first thing tomorrow morning. We were scheduled to leave Saturday.”
Ricky Silver from Georgia is spending a month here and says he’s been keeping tabs on the weather because he’s looking for good fishing.
When asked if he had caught any fish, he said, “I have, I caught a nice red this morning. I was reeling him in as you pulled up. He’s right there in the cooler. Going to have him for dinner.”
