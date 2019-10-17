DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) -- The Tri the Gulf Triathlon scheduled for Saturday has been canceled because the area is now under a tropical storm warning.
From the Dauphin Island mayor:
Our area is now under a Tropical Storm Warning. Residents and visitors in flood prone areas should monitor changing conditions, secure items that could easily be moved by wind or flowing water and be prepared to move vehicles to higher ground.
The Tri the Gulf Triathlon scheduled for this coming Saturday has been canceled.
Additional information will be provided as necessary.
