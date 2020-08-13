Tropical Storm Josephine has formed in the Atlantic Ocean. It's the earliest “J-named” storm in a record-setting hurricane season.
Josephine's project path is not expected to take the storm into the Gulf of Mexico.
From the National Hurricane Center:
At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Josephine was located near latitude 13.7 North, longitude 49.2 West. Josephine is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph (24 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue for the next few days followed by a turn toward the northwest late this weekend or early next week.
Recent satellite wind data indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles (130 km) to the north of the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.