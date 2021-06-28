TUSCALOOSA, Als. (AP) — University of Alabama researchers are conducting a study to help coastal and inland communities better prepare for flooding driven by tropical weather.

WBRC-TV reports that the researchers hope the study can enhance flood resilience for such communities. The university's Center for Complex Hydro Systems is working to develop opportunities to forecast hurricane-driven flooding on a close to real-time basis.

Researchers plan to pinpoint flooding hotspots in the Southeast and provide a way for emergency responders and city leaders to better prepare for flooding from tropical cyclones.

The research project will also create flood hazard maps and flood forecasting tools emergency management personnel can use to best locate resources ahead of a storm.