The University of South Alabama cancels on-campus classes Monday as a precaution due to Hurricane Ida

The University of South Alabama is monitoring Hurricane Ida, which is approaching the Gulf of Mexico. The USA Coastal Weather Research Center is providing regular updates on this storm to the University administration.

Current weather models predict that Ida will likely make landfall as a major hurricane in Louisiana, but the path and strength of the storm may change as it enters the Gulf of Mexico.

As a safety precaution, on-campus classes will not meet in person on Monday August 30. Students should check with their instructors for remote options and/or online activities/assignments.

Dining operations and hours will be modified on Sunday and Monday, and updated hours will be available on the Dining Services website.

At this time, there are no other changes to the regular University operating schedule for offices, facilities and activities. All employees should plan to report to work on Monday unless otherwise announced.

Additional information will be provided to the University community as it becomes available, and all students and employees should monitor their email accounts for updates.

Information also will be available from the following official University sources:

USA Weather and Emergency Hotline at 251-460-6999

USA Website, southalabama.edu/alert

USA Facebook and Twitter pages

USA Alert Mass Notification System and/or Public Address System

The USA administration recommends that all students and employees review the severe weather information on the USA website. In addition, now is a good time to review your personal weather preparedness plans.