Weekend plans on hold as Ida inches closer to Gulf

Double red flags already flying Friday morning in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach.

Rain, wind, and rip current risks are only expected to get worse throughout the weekend as Ida inches closer.

This morning folks were trying to get in as much time in the sand while they can.

Especially Pleasure Island and Island Sand Volleyball clubs, as they work on a contingency plan for their 60 team adult volleyball tournament this weekend.

“With the weather it is right now, we want to be optimistic but we want to be cautious,” said tournament organizer and Pleasure Island Volleyball Club Director, Shawn Weaver.

As of now they are trying to squeeze in as many matches as they can today and tomorrow, preparing to possibly have to cancel or postpone their quad matches Sunday.

“When it comes to weather, we’re always watching it, and always ready to change things on the fly and be prepared for it,” said Weaver.

Locals say when it comes to this time of year, having to cancel outdoor plans last minute is just par for the course.

“You have to take it day by day and roll with the punches,” said Pat Grant, a Gulf Shores local.

Make sure to stick with us on air and online all weekend as we track Ida.